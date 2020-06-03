Community & Events

The story behind Fayetteville officers and protesters kneeling in solidarity during demonstrations

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A powerful moment between Fayetteville police officers kneeling with protestors has circulated across the internet since it happened Monday evening.

"Tactical vehicles, armed officers in riot gear, crowd uneasy. Of course, there's yelling and screaming," said Joshua Wiley.

RELATED: Fayetteville police officers kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters
EMBED More News Videos



He showed up late to Monday night's protest to support his fraternity brother. When he arrived, he found officers on one side and protestors on other; divided. And at that moment, Wiley received a call from his friend that he plays basketball with, Officer Benjamin Zacharias with the Fayetteville Police Department.

"We can go ahead and kneel all together. I said, 'Hey, a solid moment of solidarity. Some unity that shows we agree.' He said, 'Hey that sounds like an awesome idea. He started talking to people one by one," said Zacharias.

In an astonishing moment that took everybody's breath away, officers kneeled in solidarity with protestors.

RELATED: Fayetteville police chief marches with protesters

"I wanted to hug him. I wanted to thank him... I backed up because I didn't want to get caught on camera crying," said Zacharias.

Both men are now agents of change in their community. Yet the result was a true victory for both sides.

"It's still surreal. It don't make sense in my mind. I consider myself an everyday normal person," said Wiley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilleprotestviral videofayetteville police departmentgeorge floydfayettevillecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Defense Secretary keeps Ft. Bragg troops in DC
'Miserable:' Downtown Raleigh businesses reeling from pandemic, vandalism
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
LIVE | Obama hosts town hall on policing, civil unrest
LATEST: Durham child dies of COVID-19, according to GoFundMe
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh shooting
DPD chief says 'sweeping changes' needed in police reform
Show More
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
The 411: Put your running shoes on
Trump tweets RNC will 'find another state' to hold convention
More TOP STORIES News