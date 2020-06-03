Raleigh curfew to be enforced for 3rd night as George Floyd protests continue throughout Triangle

Raleigh curfew: What does it mean and who is exempt?
The protesters were part of a nationwide movement demanding change and racial equality in the United States of America.
The protests come after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after an arrest. Floyd later died.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested days later and charged with third-degree murder.
THE LATEST ON THE PROTESTS
WEDNESDAY
3:30 p.m.
The charges against former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin have been increased to second-degree murder, court records show.
Chauvin, who was the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged last week with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
3 p.m.
Protesters have started to gather outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh to demand action from Gov. Roy Cooper.
2:45 p.m.
200 soldiers with the 82nd Airborne's immediate response force will be the first to leave Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, returning to their base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The remainder of the active-duty troops, who have all been kept at military bases outside the city in northern Virginia and Maryland, will also get pulled home in the coming days if conditions allow, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss imminent troop movements. The active-duty troops were available, but were not used in response to the protests.
The departure of the troops comes as Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Wednesday that current conditions do not warrant using military forces for law enforcement in containing the protests. President Donald Trump has in recent days talked about using the military to quell violent protests in U.S. cities.
2 p.m.
Demonstrators in Chapel Hill have started to march.
Demonstrators in Chapel Hill have started to march.
- Defund the police
- Become aware of and support Black communities
- Hold local law enforcement accountable
- Vote
1 p.m.
Protesters have gathered at Franklin Street in Chapel Hill near McCorkle Place.
Chapel Hill protest is about to begin. Organizers tell me they have been working with Chapel Hill PD to keep protestors safe and police "will be at a distance out of sight."
12 p.m.
Raleigh's city-wide curfew will be in effect for the third straight night, starting at 8 p.m. This follows two nights of peaceful demonstrations in Raleigh with no arrests.
"For the second straight night, our city experienced multiple protests. For the second straight night, the protests were peaceful and without the threat of violence," said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "There were no injuries, no property damage, and no arrests. We saw differing voices coming together and sharing, listening, and learning. This is exactly how we begin to build a new way together."
The curfew will be in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
"Even with this progress, we cannot relax our focus on keeping our public safe and secure," said Mayor Baldwin. "Making this decision is incredibly difficult. The call for justice will and must continue. My intent in extending the curfew is to provide safety for those who protest, safety for those who protect us, and safety for all who call Raleigh home."
Tuesday night, demonstrators marched more than two hours past curfew.
There are exceptions to the curfew including those traveling to and from work. A full list can be found here or you can call the curfew hotline at 919-996-2200.
TUESDAY
12:30 a.m.
Raleigh police characterized Tuesday's protests in town as 'peaceful' and said they made no arrests. Sometime after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect, a group of protesters marched east of downtown. Police chose not to confront the group and allowed them to go downtown.
Raleigh's curfew will be lifted at 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect each night until the mayor lifts it.
9:45 p.m.
The protest in Durham wrapped up, with protesters still out in Raleigh peacefully disobeying the curfew.
In Raleigh, police in riot gear began to mobilize on a GoRaleigh bus near City Hall.
BREAKING: As protesters continue to march through downtown Raleigh, police in riot gear are mobilizing on GoRaleigh buses in front of city hall.
8 p.m.
Protesters in Durham said they were going to stay near the jail for "as long as they can" and then march back toward NC Central's campus to wrap up the protest.
The crowd is growing. White. Black. Hispanic. Mostly young. This protest is at the bull and now they are moving to Durham Police headquarters.
One demonstrator spoke to ABC11's Tim Pulliam and spoke poignantly about DeAndre Ballard, the NCCU student killed by a security guard in 2018.
She said to know Ballard was to love him and said he was a good friend. She said she attended the protest not just for George Floyd, but for Ballard and others who lost their lives at the hands of authority figures.
7:45 p.m.
Some protesters are gathering peacefully outside the Durham Jail.
A protest in downtown Durham tonight. This one was organized organically through social media and word of mouth. They chant "no justice no peace" outside the Durham Jail.
Protesters are still gathered outside City Hall in Raleigh
This is the crowd at Raleigh city hall. Crowd is starting to disperse to march elsewhere
7 p.m.
Protesters gathered outside the NCGOP headquarters and now headed to City Hall.
Protestors have taken over Hillsborough street next to NCGOP HQ.
5 p.m.
Gov. Cooper on Tuesday responded to Trump's claim that the response to protests by governors across the nation has been 'weak'
Watch what he said here:
4 p.m.
State Capitol police officers briefly took a knee with protesters who had gathered near the State Capitol building. It's a symbol of unity that's been seen in cities across the nation. The protest is supposed to last until the curfew starts at 9 p.m.
2 p.m.
At a media briefing Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper prefaced his remarks on COVID-19 developments by first addressing the Floyd incident and the subsequent protesting that has turned violent in some places, including in Raleigh during the weekend.
"To those lifting up their voices, I want to say I hear you, I am listening, and I want to help make the changes that we need," Cooper said.
Hear his comments here:
The governor denounced violence and said he will continue to provide state support as requested.
"George Floyd's brother visited the site of the murder and spoke yesterday," Cooper said. "He had a powerful message to those working in his brother's name: Stop the violence. End the destruction. Let's do this another way," he said.
The governor added that peaceful protesters had an important message.
"We cannot lose sight of the reason nonviolent protesters are in the streets," Cooper said. "They are calling out the systemic injustices that black people ... have endured for generations."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.