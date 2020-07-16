Community & Events

NC Food Bank can triple donations on Thursday after record-breaking May

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The need for monetary donations at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is great. Thursday, the Food Bank is able to triple donations courtesy of generous donors.

When we visit, the warehouse is humming. Volunteers are on forklifts loading food in the back of trucks. Those trucks will distribute food to some 900 agencies throughout 34 North Carolina counties.

"Right now with COVID-19, we are experiencing a 38% increase in people that need food," said Jennifer Caslin with the Food Bank.

That number is not the only number to note. In May, there was a record for the Food Bank's 40-year history: 9.1 million pounds of food distributed.

Donations in the summer typically dip, but not this summer. The community is pitching in.
Monetary donations are stretching even further. A $1 donation normally provides five meals. Thursday is Triple Match Day - that means for every $1 donation, 15 meals will be provided.

"Last year, we distributed about 82 million pounds of food and this year we've distributed about 91 million pounds of food," Caslin said.

"We want to be here for the long-haul - for friends and neighbors - and your donations of funds really allow us to be flexible," Caslin said. "In this time, flexibility is key."

The Food Bank said they are not having a problem with accessing food, but are seeing a decrease in food drive donations. The Food Bank said that if folks want to organize, but want to continue to socially distance, a virtual food drive is an option.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscharityfood drivefood bankdonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say
LATEST: Durham, Orange schools talk 2020-2021 plans
Wake parents of students with special needs debate reopening plan
Fayetteville bowling alley among dozens closing, again
WCPSS answers your reopening plan questions
Confederate flag seen at NASCAR race with more than 20K fans
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Show More
Iconic NC barbecue joint reopens after 2019 closure
Gym owners anxious over Phase 2 reopening extension
Scammers using real photos to make fake rental ads, stealing hundreds
NC businesses dispute federal data showing employees lost jobs
Durham Tech launching new back-to-work initiative
More TOP STORIES News