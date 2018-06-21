COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

What is an ABC11 influencer?

An ABC11 influencer is you. You're out in the community interacting. You have a passion for where we live and are involved.
EMBED More News Videos


We are looking for people interested in:


  • Food and drink

  • Entertainment

  • City news

  • Tech

  • Fashion, beauty and style

  • Faith

  • Money and finance

  • Lifestyle

  • Family

  • Health and wellness


Why Become an ABC11 Community Influencer?


  • Local recognition-- Your content hits our audience

  • Brand awareness-- Your brand is shown on ABC11

  • SEO-- Linking back to your site increases SEO

  • Extend your reach-- Your content is read by ABC11's large audience


What are we seeking?


  • Timely, relevant and/or trending content

  • Localized content

  • Strengthen relationships with local community

  • Shareable user generated content (UGC)

  • Millennial-Friendly

  • Human Interest


Interested? Then we want to hear from you! Contact the ABC11 influencers team here to get started!

Meet our influencers here!
