COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Meet the ABC11 Influencers

Meet our community influencers!

Lucy Brummett

Lucy Brummett is a freelance writer and resides in the Triangle with her husband Shannon along with their children. She enjoys archery, traveling and can be found with her muse at https://lulalucy.com.

Nicole Clagett

ABC11 is teaming up with contributor Nicole M. Clagett to provide you with support and resources for taking care of an aging loved one. You can meet Nicole and other caregivers on our Facebook group here.

ABC11's Caregiver's Corner is a place where you can connect with fellow people giving long term care to a loved one, be it a grandparent, parent or sibling. This group is moderated by ABC11 and Nicole. Please share this page and help connect caregivers with important content that will help them in their caregiving journey!
Learn more about Nicole.

Heather Leah

A third-generation Raleigh-ite, I have always been passionate about history--the stories and legends that build my city's culture. I particularly love delving into the forgotten nooks and crannies, abandoned buildings, underground tunnels, and pieces of history buried beneath our quickly-growing city. After studying History at UNC Asheville, I founded a digital publication called Candid Slice, where I share oral histories and interviews, explore historic buildings, and dig up the stories behind how Raleigh became what we see today. I've given lectures at the City of Raleigh Museum, appeared on CMT's Southbound, and am currently writing a book on the Village Subway.

Charity Mathews

Charity Curley Mathews is a former VP at MarthaStewart.com & HGTV-turned writer for The Food Network, Huffington Post, InStyle and eHow. She blogs about food, parenting and wrangling rascals at Foodlets.com from Hillsborough, North Carolina where she lives with her husband, four small children, two naughty puppies, nine chickens and 100,000 bees.

For more fun food ideas follow her on Instagram or Facebook

Linda Mendible

Linda Mendible is an ABC11 Influencer who specializes in digital marketing. You can learn more about Linda on her website lindamendible.com.

NC Beer Guys

The N.C. Beer Guys are all about North Carolina craft beer! They got you covered with the latest news, maps and NC beer events from all over the state on their website ncbeerguys.com.

Michelle Rogers

Michelle Rogers is a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Natasha Smith

Natasha describes herself as: "Jesus Girl. Wife. Mom. Engineer (GO PACK) turned homeschooler. Professional photographer, lifestyle blogger + self proclaimed fashionista and foodie. 'Inspiring You To Do Life Better', from the grande ole state of North Carolina." Read more of Natasha's posts on her blog.

TechMeOut

Everything technology. From product reviews, unboxings, top apps to download for Android AND iOS, tech tips, jailbreak tweaks and more. Follow her on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and visit her website techmeoutnow.com.

Interested in becoming a community influencer? Then we want to hear from you! Contact the ABC11 influencers team here to get started!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
More Community Influencers
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News