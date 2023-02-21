WATCH LIVE

Flannels and Frost in Moore Square

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 6:41PM
Raleigh -- Each year Flannels and Frost invites the public to put on their boots and coats and come outside and play.

The event is free and happening on Saturday, February 25 from Noon until 4pm in Moore Square in Raleigh.

More information here.

