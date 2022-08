Concord Mills closed after shooting at the mall involving a Concord police officer

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC station WSOC.

According to a tweet from Concord Police, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

Officers have not said whether anyone was hurt in the shooting. However, they've confirmed the State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.