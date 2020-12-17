'There's no playbook for this' | 25-year-old police officer killed in shootout near Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two police officers were shot in Concord late Wednesday night, resulting in one officer's death.

The suspect, who Concord police said was armed, also died. The second officer involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



WSOC reports the shooting happened on Gateway Lane near Bruton Smith Boulevard close to Interstate 85 and Concord Mills Mall.

The officer who was killed was 25 years old. The other officer shot was 23. The suspect was a convicted felon with a Charlotte address. Their names have not been released by police yet.



"This tragic and senseless loss of a member of our CPD family is devastating," said Chief Gary Gacek on Thursday morning. "There's no playbook for this. CPD is comprised of a resilient bunch. We're gonna get through this, we're a big family. It's gonna be tough. It's gonna affect us in different ways at different times. But we got a huge support system. We are going to get through this."

The SBI is leading the investigation. Three officers involved are on administrative leave.

Gacek said around 10:18 p.m., police got a call about a crash on the northbound ramp of I-85 at Exit 49. An off-duty ALE agent found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail. Soon after, a woman told the agent that a man had tried to take her vehicle while she was inside it near the Sonic restaurant on Gateway Lane. Several officers responded and approached the suspected man on foot at the Sonic parking lot. The suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting the officers.



It's not known what caused the crash.

A tweet from the police department said "This loss is devastating not only to the member's family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country."



Last week, a 26-year-old Mt. Holly police officer was shot and killed.

Stay with ABC11 for updates on this story.
