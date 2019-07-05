vandalism

Confederate monuments vandalized in Wilmington; surveillance video catches woman responsible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives are searching for a woman caught on camera vandalizing two Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington, according to a release from Wilmington Police Department.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of 3rd and Market and 3rd and Dock Streets.

Officials say the suspect, who is seen in the video above, threw orange paint on the George Davis Statue and the Gabriel James Boney Statue and then ran off.

George Davis was the Attorney General for the Confederate States of America. His Wilmington statue was put up in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The Boney Monument is dedicated to Confederate soldiers. It was put up in 1924, also with the help of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is urged to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
