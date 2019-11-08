sexual assault

Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing women to revoke consent during sex

North Carolina's governor has signed a sexual assault bill that says women can revoke consent during sex.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Thursday that he had signed the bill, which undoes a 1979 court decision that made North Carolina the only state where women can't revoke consent.

The law also undoes a court ruling from 2008 that said sexual assault laws don't apply to people who were incapacitated because of their own action as victims, such as by taking drugs or alcohol. It also increases penalties for child abusers.

The law goes into effect Dec. 1.

Both houses of the legislature approved the bill unanimously last week. Cooper says the bipartisan legislation "will help more people seek justice against abusers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
2 men arrested for kidnapping ECU student on Halloween
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
New survey reveals prevalence of sexual assault at UNC
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
16-year-old boy shot across from Garner High School
Creator defends Wake schools mental health screening initiative
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
Police looking for eyewitnesses to deadly Fayetteville wreck
Show More
Hidden dangers found on common tech accessory
2 men arrested for kidnapping ECU student on Halloween
NC researcher releases video of ants, donating revenue to tree foundation
Durham's tap water voted best in North Carolina
Durham drivers deal with headaches as highway construction wears on
More TOP STORIES News