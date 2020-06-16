Coping with Grief and Loss

Additional Resources

Provider Bio

In this COVID-19 world we are living in there is a challenge to acknowledge our own losses and the losses of others. This takes time, space, and a bit of processing.Grief is the space between what we want and what is. Validating and addressing these feelings can help our biological processes run efficiently and get to a space of relative calm.MindPath Care Centers provides tools that can aid this process,Ms. Gomeringer earned her BS from Appalachian State University and her MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked as a social worker at New Leaf Behavioral Health and Visions Counseling Studio.