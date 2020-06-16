mindpath

Coping with Grief and Loss

By Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW
In this COVID-19 world we are living in there is a challenge to acknowledge our own losses and the losses of others. This takes time, space, and a bit of processing.

Grief is the space between what we want and what is. Validating and addressing these feelings can help our biological processes run efficiently and get to a space of relative calm.

MindPath Care Centers provides tools that can aid this process, contact 919-261-395 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.

Additional Resources


Disenfranchised Grief: What is it and how to cope?

Remembering My Mother: Finding My Path Through Grief
When Grief Becomes Complicated
Coping With Unexpected Life Transitions

Provider Bio



Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW
Ms. Gomeringer earned her BS from Appalachian State University and her MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked as a social worker at New Leaf Behavioral Health and Visions Counseling Studio.
