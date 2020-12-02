Mental Wellness with MindPath: Pharmacogenetic Testing for Mental Health Medications

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
James A. Smith, III, MD|Medical Director Emeritus
Dr. Smith is the Medical Director Emeritus of MindPath Care Centers, LLC. He spent thirty years with the Wake County Alcoholism Treatment Center as a staff psychiatrist and over twenty years with the North Carolina Department of Correction as Chief Psychiatrist at Central Prison Mental Health. He is also the current President of the North Carolina Minority Prostate Cancer Awareness Action Team.
He completed his education at Howard University in Washington, DC where he obtained his BS and M.D. He is board-certified in Psychiatry, by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is proud to be a second-generation psychiatrist as his father preceded him in this profession and it was not surprising that he followed in his father's footsteps. He has held faculty appointments with both Duke and UNC Departments of Psychiatry. He was Chair of the Wake County Human Services from 2014 to 2019. Dr. Smith is the Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors of Urban Ministries. He has been a Board Member of the Governor's Institute on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and Catholic Social Ministries, Dioceses of Raleigh. He is a member of the North Carolina Psychiatric Association and the American Psychiatric Association. He has been on the Advisory Council Rex Prostate Cancer Center of Excellence. He was recently appointed to the Community Advisory Board of the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Most recently Governor Roy Cooper bestowed on Dr. Smith the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award."
Dr. Smith and his wife, Sandra have three sons; Anthony, Jason, and Brian. Both Jason and Brian and their spouses live in the Northern Va. area and he is most proud of his four grandchildren, Micah Alexander, Mischa Annilese, Madison Mili, and Alexandra Kaya Smith.