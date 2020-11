Mental Wellness with MindPath: Anxiety - How to Manage & When to Seek Help

Resources

Provider Bio

It can be hard to know when our worries or anxieties are interfering with our ability to lead healthy lives. MindPath's Daja Mayner, LCSW discusses the signs to look for that you or a loved one are struggling with fear, uncertainty, or anxiety in ways that a professional could help with.For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.Growing up, Ms. Mayner felt that her superpower was being trusted as a person's safe space. As a licensed clinical social worker, she is proud to now have the knowledge and competency to empower and assist clients in discovering their own superpowers. Daja hopes to challenge patients to humanize themselves by encouraging them to extend grace, believe in their abilities, and view therapy as another tool to overcome what may be the most difficult time in their lives. She employs an ecosystemic approach that focuses on the implications of childhood and generational trauma on emotional well-being, self-concept, and attachment patterns. She pulls heavily from systems theory and incorporates techniques from several modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bowen Family Systems, Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), and Motivational Interviewing. Additionally, she is experienced in crisis intervention and in providing culturally sensitive counseling for intersectional communities.