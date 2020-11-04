Mental Wellness with MindPath: Anxiety - How to Manage & When to Seek Help

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Provider Bio
About Daja Mayner, LCSW
Growing up, Ms. Mayner felt that her superpower was being trusted as a person's safe space. As a licensed clinical social worker, she is proud to now have the knowledge and competency to empower and assist clients in discovering their own superpowers. Daja hopes to challenge patients to humanize themselves by encouraging them to extend grace, believe in their abilities, and view therapy as another tool to overcome what may be the most difficult time in their lives. She employs an ecosystemic approach that focuses on the implications of childhood and generational trauma on emotional well-being, self-concept, and attachment patterns. She pulls heavily from systems theory and incorporates techniques from several modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bowen Family Systems, Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), and Motivational Interviewing. Additionally, she is experienced in crisis intervention and in providing culturally sensitive counseling for intersectional communities.