Mental Wellness with MindPath: Mental Health for LGBTQ+ Communities

In the video discussion MindPath's Louise Newton, LCSW, SEP, Clinical Director of Psychotherapy, addresses signs that a loved one may be struggling and how to support them, tips on how to care for your own mental well-being, and when it might be time to seek professional help.
For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Resources
Provider Bio
Louise Newton, MSW, LCSW, SEP
J. Louise Newton (she/her/hers) is the Clinical Director of Psychotherapy at MindPath Care Centers, and the Clinic Director of her group practice at Catalyst Somatics and Psychotherapy in Durham. Louise has been with MindPath Care Centers since early 2013. She earned her BA in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and her Master of Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Louise has worked as a provider in mental health programming since 2003, providing individual and group treatment services to incarcerated and court-ordered clients with trauma-informed treatment programming, and addressing the intersection of mental health, addiction, and trauma in men's and women's gender-responsive treatment settings. More recently, Louise worked at the UNC School of Medicine as a residential therapist. She is a field instructor for the UNC School of Social Work and Smith College of Social Work graduate programs.
Louise has extensive training in motivational interviewing interventions that can be used to treat addictions, address ambivalence around pharmacotherapy, and provide support and assistance during life-changing processes. She has been a clinical educator and advocate of access to treatment for LGBTQI+ communities since 2001, and specializes in working with transgender and gender non-conforming folks, many of whom are seeking assistance in removing barriers to medical care. Louise is a Co-Founder and current Clinical Supervisor of the Gender and Sexual Diversity Initiative at MindPath Care Centers. Louise is also a fully certified Somatic Experiencing Practitioner and Teaching Assistant though the Somatic Experiencing Trauma Institute for the treatment of complex, developmental, and single incident shock traumas and their resulting mental health symptoms.