Health & Fitness

'We can control the outbreak': Duke infectious disease doctor says COVID-19 situation will get worse before it gets better

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duke University professor of medicine and global health has been studying emerging infections for his entire career but has yet to see anything capture the attention of society quite like this.

Over the course of nearly 30 years, Dr. Christopher Woods has witnessed outbreaks like HIV, Zika, Ebola and West Nile, but has never seen an outbreak, like the novel coronavirus, capture the attention of society like the previous illnesses.

"This is unprecedented in our lifetime," said Dr. Woods. "We have to work together: those of us in the medical community, those in the public health community and those of us in the media and those of at home."

Dr. Woods talked at length about the variety of pandemics he's studied throughout his career in an interview with ABC11.

"When we think of respiratory disease outbreaks, we go back to the 1918 influenza pandemic," he said. "That is what everyone thinks of. It's hard however to take something that's a century old and put it into modern perspectives."

We also asked him about how this emerging crisis compares to the swine flu pandemic of 2009.
EMBED More News Videos



"With this particular coronavirus, we don't have the drugs," Dr. Woods said. "We also had influenza vaccines-- not specific to that virus but we had a system in place to generate one quickly. Both these viruses arise from animals, they spread and they appear to be very transmissible. It appears that this coronavirus has a higher case fatality rate so it's killing more people."

Dr. Woods describes his level of concern as 'fluid' and continues to monitor it for himself. He's hopeful once more people get tested, the mortality rate will go down.

"I remain confident we can control the outbreak. We need to work together and we can get through this circumstance. I really believe we can achieve that flattening which will give our scientists time to develop those countermeasures."

Dr. Woods does believe people in North Carolina are a bit better off because it's less dense in comparison to cities San Francisco or New York.

  • WATCH: Full-length interview with Dr. Christopher Woods

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamdurham countycoronavirusduke universitydukeebolazika viruswest nile virush1n1virus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News