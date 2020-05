UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed seek donations of masks, sanitizer as COVID-19 cases rise in North Carolina

UNC Health and WakeMed will accept any of the following unopened supplies for donations:

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Surgical masks with shield

Nasal swabs for medical use

Disinfectant

Eye protection, including safety goggles/glasses

Face shield

Gloves, disposable

Gowns, disposable

Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol

Hand soap

Shoe covers, disposable

Handmade masks

Donation sites for Duke Health

Monday, March 23 - Friday, 27, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Supplies can be dropped off at four of UNC Health's locations:

Monday, March 23; Noon - 4 p.m.

March 24 to Friday, March 27; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

UNC Health, Duke Health and WakeMed are asking the community for donations of much needed medical supplies as COVID-19 cases increase throughout North Carolina.Both UNC Health and WakeMed are conserving key supplies to aid the community in response to COVID-19 , according to a news release. Community assistance could help the two health care organizations provide care as the rate of coronavirus patients increases.The current biggest need is additional Personal Protective Equipment."If we were going to be in a situation such as Italy and New York, we would find ourselves in a dire situation where we would be getting extra creative in how we could re-purpose some of our PPE," said Kerry Heckle with community relations at UNC Health.According to a spokesperson for UNC Health, large corporations such as Epic Games, Habitat for Humanity, Clancy & Theys have gone through their storage to donate."At this critical time, we are calling on our community to donate supplies that will help ensure we can continue to protect our patients, providers, and staff," said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health in a news release. "This situation is unprecedented, and we are asking for extra help."To get the details regarding available items, donators are asked to e-mail WakeMed at info@wakemed.org WakeMed will also be accepting monetary donations through the WakeMed Foundation's COVID-19 response , the money will go directly to urgent initiatives.While adequately prepared at this time, Duke Health is also accepting donations in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.100 Golden DriveDurham, NC, 277052001 Carrington Mill BlvdMorrisville, NC 27560100 Sprunt StreetChapel Hill, NC 27517350 Stonecroft LaneCary, NC 275194200 Lake Boone TrailRaleigh, NC 27607