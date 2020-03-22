Health & Fitness

UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed seek donations of masks, sanitizer as COVID-19 cases rise in North Carolina

By
UNC Health, Duke Health and WakeMed are asking the community for donations of much needed medical supplies as COVID-19 cases increase throughout North Carolina.

Both UNC Health and WakeMed are conserving key supplies to aid the community in response to COVID-19, according to a news release. Community assistance could help the two health care organizations provide care as the rate of coronavirus patients increases.

The current biggest need is additional Personal Protective Equipment.

"If we were going to be in a situation such as Italy and New York, we would find ourselves in a dire situation where we would be getting extra creative in how we could re-purpose some of our PPE," said Kerry Heckle with community relations at UNC Health.

According to a spokesperson for UNC Health, large corporations such as Epic Games, Habitat for Humanity, Clancy & Theys have gone through their storage to donate.

"At this critical time, we are calling on our community to donate supplies that will help ensure we can continue to protect our patients, providers, and staff," said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health in a news release. "This situation is unprecedented, and we are asking for extra help."

RELATED: 'It's important people have a healthy respect for the virus:' UNC Health CEO talks hospital preparations for coronavirus

To get the details regarding available items, donators are asked to e-mail WakeMed at info@wakemed.org.

WakeMed will also be accepting monetary donations through the WakeMed Foundation's COVID-19 response, the money will go directly to urgent initiatives.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

UNC Health and WakeMed will accept any of the following unopened supplies for donations:

Most Urgent Needs:
  • N95 masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Surgical masks with shield
  • Nasal swabs for medical use


Other needs:

  • Disinfectant
  • Eye protection, including safety goggles/glasses
  • Face shield
  • Gloves, disposable
  • Gowns, disposable
  • Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol
  • Hand soap
  • Shoe covers, disposable
  • Handmade masks


Hospitals request that people not donate food nor deliver items directly to the hospital.

While adequately prepared at this time, Duke Health is also accepting donations in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.

Donation sites for Duke Health
100 Golden Drive
Durham, NC, 27705
  • Monday, March 23 - Friday, 27, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.


Supplies can be dropped off at four of UNC Health's locations:
UNC Health Learning Street
2001 Carrington Mill Blvd
Morrisville, NC 27560
  • Monday, March 23; Noon - 4 p.m.
  • March 24 to Friday, March 27; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.


UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont
100 Sprunt Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
  • Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.


    • UNC Wellness Center at Northwest Cary
    350 Stonecroft Lane
    Cary, NC 27519
  • Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.


    • Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh
    4200 Lake Boone Trail
    Raleigh, NC 27607
  • Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.


