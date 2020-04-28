Coronavirus

Family dog tests positive for COVID-19, Duke researchers say it's first known case in the world

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pet dog tested positive for COVID-19 in Durham, marking the first known novel coronavirus case in a canine.

The positive case comes from a research study being conducted at Duke University.

The Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection (MESSI) is testing how bodies respond to different types of infections. The goal of the study is to ultimately develop infection biomarkers to help treatment and prevention of illnesses.

Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases

During the MESSI research, a family who was participating in the study had its dog tested for the virus. The dog tested positive.

"To our knowledge, this is the first instance in which the virus has been detected in a dog. Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about the exposure," MESSI principal investigator Dr. Chris Woods said in a statement.

COVID-19 has been found in big cats and other felines, but this is the first known case in a dog.

MESSI started before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since shifted its focus to help respond to the crisis.

The team is now working exclusively with people who tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus.

The team hopes its research can help develop improved diagnostic tests for the earliest stages of the disease, track mutations of the virus over time, understand how the body responds to the virus' changes, evaluate using convalescent plasma for therapy, and create a vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamcarychapel hilldogscoronaviruspetsanimals
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 'Reopen NC' protest planned for Tuesday in Raleigh
LATEST: 16 deaths, 565 cases in Durham; 2 more center outbreaks
Family's 'hope cow' shines a light in Durham
Egg attack on vendor selling masks caught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 'Reopen NC' protest planned for Tuesday in Raleigh
Raleigh couple returned from March cruise COVID-19 positive
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that shows 'UFOs'
Traffic alert: I-95 in Kenly closed after truck catches fire
Family's 'hope cow' shines a light in Durham
What will school look like next year? NCAE weighs in
Egg attack on vendor selling masks caught on camera
Show More
Apex principal honors 2020 seniors by writing their names on wall
Man struck, killed in Raleigh crosswalk, police say
NC designates over 3,000 businesses as essential
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Triangle businesses hopeful for second round of PPP funding
More TOP STORIES News