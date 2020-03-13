Coronavirus

Durham Distillery using alcohol to make free hand sanitizer for local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While many schools, offices and buildings are shutting down because of the recent spread of COVID-19, Durham Distillery is opening its doors.

"There's vulnerability in the hospitality industry right now," co-owner Melissa Katrincic said. "We don't know which way this is going to go, so if we can help, we really want to be that for this community and really rally together."

RELATED | How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

"We realize we are in a unique situation," co-owner Lee Katrincic said. "We actually have the right permits to have this high-proof alcohol that is a great disinfectant that can be shared among the business community."

Lee and Melissa, a husband-and-wife team, own Durham Distillery and are offering local businesses two liters of free homemade sanitizer with an appointment. The sanitizer is made up of 70 percent ethanol and 30 percent water.

"For us, any type of cost is -- we don't really care," Lee. "We want to be able to help the community and help these restaurants be able to stay safe."

The Katrincics hope this gives restaurants and bars an action plan with confidence and support to stay open

"We rally together. I think that's why we want to be integral in helping all of us get through it," Melissa said. "This is really where you see humanity at its best."

If you're interested in getting sanitizer, you can make an appointment by calling Erin McMuller, general manager at (919) 390-2896 or emailing erin@durhamdistillery.com.

How "social distancing" can help keep you healthy

EMBED More News Videos

What social distancing is and tips to prevent the spread of disease

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamhealthbusinesscoronavirusalcoholhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News