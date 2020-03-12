Coronavirus postpones Michael Buble tour, but Billie Eilish concert at PNC Arena still happening

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The upcoming Michael Buble' concert in Raleigh has been postponed amid coronavirus fears. Buble's entire tour has been postponed, but promoters said ticket holders will be admitted to yet-to-be-announced rescheduled dates.
"I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone," Buble' said in a written statement.
However, the novel coronavirus outbreak did not keep Billie Eilish fans from flocking to PNC Arena for the sold-out Thursday night show.
After Thursday night's show, Eilish's team said she will cancel all of her remaining shows for the foreseeable future. But she still planned to perform at PNC.
Some fans were already lining up outside the arena at 6 a.m.
"It's OK. We'll be OK; we get to see Billie," one young fan said.
Fans still attended a meet and greet with Eilish, unconcerned about the virus.
"To be honest, it's worth it," said fan Monica Mayer. "If I get the coronavirus to meet Billie and to go to her concert again, it's just the best opportunity."
However, many fans kept hand sanitizer and wipes in their bags, just in case.
PNC Arena officials said ticket holders who are 65 and older or have an underlying health condition should not attend the concert. Also, more hand sanitizing stations will be made available inside the arena.
FAYETTEVILLE CONCERT POSTPONED
The Cody Jinks Tour, originally scheduled for Friday, March 20, will be held at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville on Friday, June 12.
All tickets for March 20 will be honored at the June show.
If you purchased tickets and want a refund, refunds will be issued at the point of purchase through the originally show date of Friday, March 20. For those who purchased tickets online or over the phone, please call (888)-257-6208. For those who purchased at the Crown Complex Box Office, please be sure to bring your tickets to the box office if you wish to receive a refund prior to March 20.
