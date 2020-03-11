Coronavirus

Raleigh St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to coronavirus fears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is beginning to see the impact of coronavirus fears after famous local events announced their cancellations and delays.

The cancellation and delays come after Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina.

Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.

St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled:
The organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Raleigh announced Wednesday they will be cancelling the annual event amid novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, fears.

"In the light of a global pandemic, we the organizers of the parade have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this year," said Dianne Enright, the parade committee director. " We want to keep everyone as safe as possible, participants and spectators."

Other notable cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns:


North Carolina Museum of Art postpones Art in Bloom
The North Carolina Museum of Art announced it has postponed events scheduled for March 19 to March 22.

The festival is the Museum's largest annual fundraiser, supporting exhibitions and events throughout the year.


"While we will greatly miss seeing our incredible community come together to celebrate spring, marvel at the work of participating floral designers, and meditate on our Museum collection in new ways, the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is a top priority," said Museum Director Valerie Hillings.

While there are no refunds in place, the museum says all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders can email help@ncartmuseum.org with questions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighnccoronavirusstate of emergencyvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Bodycam shows man had gun in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
Show More
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Nearly 40 cars catch fire at Johnston Co. junkyard
What's up with that huge globe in downtown Raleigh?
Status of Fayetteville's biggest events in question amid COVID-19 concerns
UNC Health CEO talks hospital preparations for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News