Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to be played without spectators

The cancellation comes shortly after the NCAA announced games will be played without spectators.
According to a news release, starting Thursday, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.
Starting tomorrow no fans at the #ACCTourney pic.twitter.com/bu6cUT4rm7— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 12, 2020
"In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today's announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present," officials said in a release Wednesday night.
The ACC will alter the remainder of the #ACCTourney https://t.co/CxyECij26E— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2020