Durham announces date it will allow restaurants, salons, more to reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham is joining the rest of North Carolina in relaxing coronavirus protection measures starting June 1.
Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 2 of reopening on May 22, but Durham declined to make the same move. The city and county took a more reserved approach to reopening, because it had seen a higher per capita infection rate than many places in the state.
Friday, Durham announced plans to replace the Stay-At-Home order with a Safer-At-Home order.
The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. June 1.
It will allow breweries, taprooms, distilleries and restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Barber shops and salons will also be allowed to open. Realtors can also accompany potential buyers and inspectors into homes, with current sanitation protocols still in place.
Private pools can open on June 1, however, Durham Parks and Recreation Department will not open public pools this year.
However, Durham's Safer-At-Home order is still more restrictive than the state's in a number of ways.
While the state's order limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people, Durham's order restricts outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Residents are not allowed to gather with non-household members indoors, except for religious worship services, funerals and weddings.
Face coverings are still required in places where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed in Durham County.
In addition, Durham leaders noted that the order maintains the "stay at home standard"--meaning residents are only allowed to leave for specific purposes outlined above and in the previous stay-at-home order.
This is a developing story. ABC11 will continue to update it as more details are released.
