Health & Fitness

Durham announces date it will allow restaurants, salons, more to reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham is joining the rest of North Carolina in relaxing coronavirus protection measures starting June 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 2 of reopening on May 22, but Durham declined to make the same move. The city and county took a more reserved approach to reopening, because it had seen a higher per capita infection rate than many places in the state.

Friday, Durham announced plans to replace the Stay-At-Home order with a Safer-At-Home order.

The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. June 1.

It will allow breweries, taprooms, distilleries and restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Barber shops and salons will also be allowed to open. Realtors can also accompany potential buyers and inspectors into homes, with current sanitation protocols still in place.

Private pools can open on June 1, however, Durham Parks and Recreation Department will not open public pools this year.

However, Durham's Safer-At-Home order is still more restrictive than the state's in a number of ways.

While the state's order limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people, Durham's order restricts outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Residents are not allowed to gather with non-household members indoors, except for religious worship services, funerals and weddings.

Face coverings are still required in places where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed in Durham County.

In addition, Durham leaders noted that the order maintains the "stay at home standard"--meaning residents are only allowed to leave for specific purposes outlined above and in the previous stay-at-home order.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will continue to update it as more details are released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamdurham countycoronavirusreopening ncdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: At least 1,076 more COVID-19 cases reported
Dr. Cohen asks RNC for more information on COVID-19 plan
Thunderstorms move across North Carolina
Struggling with anxiety? Here's how others are coping
28-year-old man shot, found dead inside vehicle in Durham
Does "free country" mean you don't have to wear a mask in stores?
UNC announces return date for athletes
Show More
Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested.
'Emotions of outrage:' Durham PD chief reacts to George Floyd case
Fire destroys popular Warrenton restaurant
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News