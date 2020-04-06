Wake County residents deliver gift baskets to healthcare workers in neighborhood

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- In Wake County, neighbors stepped up to support those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Healthcare workers living in the Willow Spring neighborhood were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

It started as a Facebook post asking for donations for gift baskets for nine workers.

The baskets were filled with gift card, chocolate, wine, lotions, handmade masks, snacks and more.

The neighborhood said thank you by traveling in a caravan of bikes, cars and golf carts.

Some of the nurses were caught off guard and even walking out the door for another shift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News