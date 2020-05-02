Facebook releases new 'care' emoji reaction during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- Sometimes you need a hug, and it's hard to get or give one these days because of social distancing, so Facebook is helping with two new emoji reactions that are being rolled out to users.

The new reactions on the Facebook app feature a smiley face-hugging a heart, and the one on the Messenger app features a pulsing heart.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," wrote Facebook communication manager Alexandru Voica on Twitter. " We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.

The new options will allow users in both apps to react with more love and positivity to friends and family's posts, according to Facebook.



These new care reactions are being rolled out to users. Those who have them can activate the reactions by holding down the 'Like' button underneath the post.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 586 more COVID-19 cases in largest single day increase
Man killed in morning Durham shooting
Duke, UNC doctors talk possibility of second wave of COVID-19
Chatham school holds early graduation for senior enlisting in Marines
Aldi opens new Raleigh location one month early amid COVID-19
2,900 Fort Bragg paratroopers begin redeployment from Middle East
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
Show More
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Restaurant association wants Gov. Cooper to allow dine-in again
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
Gonza Tacos & Tequila starts to accept takeout orders
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News