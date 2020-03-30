Coronavirus

Fort Bragg soldiers arrive in New York as US coronavirus death toll approaches 3,000

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two units from Fort Bragg deployed in response to COVID-19. The 44th Medical Brigade and the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) are providing support to area hospitals burdened with treating COVID-19 patients.

The units from Fort Bragg are operating out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurts in New Jersey and the Javits Center in New York City.

The 3rd ESC is processing all active duty personnel coming into the area of operation. They are pushing soldiers, DOD civilian workers and equipment out to the Javits Center or other field hospitals.

Coronavirus updates: The latest on the virus in North Carolina

The 44th Medical Brigade consists of nurses, medical technicians and administrators who are responsible for establishing hospital sites and treating patients who do not have COVID-19.

The mission is just like one these soldiers take on while in the combat zone. This time the enemy is COVID-19.

"We can respond on short notice and deploy out to any area of operations and support what's required of this mission. Whereas, the private sector or maybe some other government agencies. It may take them a little longer to come online and do so," said COL. Carmelia Scott-Skillern with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps.

According to Fort Bragg officials, they will be there until the mission is complete.
