Rare corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State's rare corpse flower is on track to bloom sometime in July or August.

The flower, named Lupin after a character from the Harry Potter universe, produces a stinky odor and heats up to the human body temperature as it blooms.

The bloom of the flower is a spectacle that people always travel to experience.

The corpse flower is named for its stinky bloom. It's also one of the largest lowering structures in the world.

It took the NC State corpse flower 13 years to bloom for the first time (in 2016). It bloomed again in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so ever 3-7 years.

When the flower does bloom, NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will have a sign up system for people interested in seeing and smelling the bloom for themselves. More details will be released later.

The exact time that the bloom will happen is a matter of speculation. NC State is hosting a contest where people can guess the date of the bloom. Winners will receive a prize pack and get to experience the bloom for themselves.

Click here for more details on the guess the bloom date contest.
