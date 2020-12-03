North Carolina nursing home employees die from COVID-19 just hours apart

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nursing home employees have long faced difficult jobs; now the job is even more strenuous because of COVID-19.
The community surrounding two nursing home employees in Hickory, North Carolina, is feeling the weight of that risk. A pair of nursing home employees died within hours of each other, crushing families, friends and coworkers.
Paul Glass was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Viewmont. Glass recently died after contracting COVID-19. He was 80 years old.
WSOC reported nearly two dozen residents and 14 other workers at that facility have tested positive for the virus.
"I think it's just sad when paw-paw gave so much of his life to them," said Karen Isbell, Glass's daughter.
Within 24 hours of Glass's death, Carla Wilson, a nurse at Brian Center, also died from COVID-19.
The facility described the two as "hard-working, diligent and loyal staff who worked every day to provide quality care to the residents."
Coworkers organized a vigil for both of them. Brian Center employee Lisa Jones said both Paul and Carla "had such caring spirits."
