Some COVID-19 restrictions expire, North Carolina moves closer to full reopening

SATURDAY
7:20 a.m.
As of Saturday morning, Johns Hopkins University is reporting 30,160,408 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic started.
FRIDAY
8:19 p.m.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen to 30,151,278 according to latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. There have been 548,052 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the nation.
Worldwide, the case count stands at 125,919,413 with 2,765,942 recorded.
5:20 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health continues to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Crown Expo Center for eligible individuals in Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. People in Group 5 will be able to begin to schedule appointments next week.
The health department said one additional death was recorded since March 19, bringing the county total to 290 deaths. There have been 25,555 cases reported since the onset of the pandemic.
Cumberland County's COVID-19 positive test rate is at 6.7%.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 15.1% of Cumberland County's population is at least partially vaccinated and 10.8% is fully vaccinated.
The clinic schedule for next week:
- Tuesday: Second doses; appointments only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. No standby lane.
- Wednesday: First and second doses; appointments only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. No standby lane.
- There will not be a vaccination clinic on April 2 because of the Good Friday holiday.
Click here to make an appointment or call (910) 678-7657 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you need assistance with the form or have questions.
5:11 p.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department said that as of Thursday, 28.3% of Chatham County residents had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19.6% of county residents were fully vaccinated.
StarMed Healthcare continues to conduct mass vaccination clinics at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro. The next event will be held Monday, March and then April 2. To be contacted when appointments are available, complete the CCPHD's Vaccine Interest Tool or call (919) 545-8323 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Unlike the early days of vaccine distribution, supply in Chatham County and around the state is growing and more appointments are becoming available from a variety of providers. If you are eligible but have not yet moved forward with getting a COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time. If you are an adult who is not yet eligible, you will be on April 7," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek.
5:07 p.m.
Orange County reports 131 cases in the past seven days for a total of 8,006 cases, There have been 100 deaths in Orange County since the start of the pandemic.
4:53 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 26 new cases for a total of 5,148 positive COVID 19 cases. In all, 103 people have died of COVID-19 related illness countywide.
4:07 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department will expand vaccine registration to include people in Group 5 on Monday.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine with the Lee County Health Department, call (919) 842-5744 or to register in Spanish, (919) 718-4640 option 8. Calls will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You can also fill out an online form
3:56 p.m.
Johnston County Public Schools held a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Johnston County Public Schools staff members Friday.
The drive-through second-dose clinic at North Johnston High School was a coordinated effort between JCPS, the Johnston County Public Health Department, Johnston County Emergency Services, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, and the National Guard.
The district had more than 1,800 employees registered for the second-dose vaccination event, which ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staffers got the The Moderna vaccine.
"I am so looking forward to getting back to normal," said Jordan Berube, a teacher at McGee's Crossroads Elementary school. "I'm looking forward to being able to hug my first-grade babies and see their smiles soon."
Staff members received their first dose at a similar, large-scale vaccination clinic on Feb. 24. Thanks to the coordinated effort, an average of 300 educators were vaccinated every hour.
"I was simply amazed at the participation we had from our staff today," said JCPS Area Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pearce, who helped plan the vaccination event. "Everyone came in with a smile on their face, were prepared for the event, and followed instructions perfectly. Their participation made for a smooth event for all."
3:40 p.m.
The Johnston County Health Department has scheduled a first-dose drive-thru clinic for April 1 from 8 a.m. until supplies last at West Johnston High School, 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson.
The Health Department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older. People younger than 18 need an adult present to receive the vaccine. Patients will need a second dose between 21 and 42 days after the first dose.
Vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 2,000 doses has been reached.
If you are planning to attend a vaccination clinic, you are asked to complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms
3:30 p.m.
The University of North Carolina System will receive 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute next week as institutions prepare to vaccinate students.
Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all adults will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7. People who live in congregate settings, such as students in dormitories, will be eligible March 31.
Since February, several UNC campuses have operated vaccine clinics to serve their communities. As of Thursday, more than 27,000 vaccinations had been administered at the 12 clinics now running at UNC institutions.
3 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Tower Nursing and Rehab, 3609 Bond St. in Raleigh.
This is the second outbreak at this facility. The previous outbreak occurred in June.
1:48 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department is taking first-dose appointments by online registration for groups 1-5 -- essentially anyone 18 and older.
Halifax County Health Department is offering the appointments on April 1 from noon - 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 4531 NC Highway 43 in Hollister. The vaccine clinic will be held at the church's Life Center. Click here to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are preferred however, walk-ups will be accepted.
12:45 p.m.
NCDHHS on Friday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. 933 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
103 confirmed patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.
The percent of positive tests is at 4.3 percent.
15.7 percent of the population in North Carolina is vaccinated. More than 3.7 million doses have been administered by North Carolina providers.
12 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says scientists are trying to answer the two most pressing questions for millions of Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Can they become infected without showing any symptoms, and if so, can they transmit the coronavirus to someone else?
Fauci said at the White House coronavirus briefing Friday that a large trial is under way involving 12,000 college students at more than 20 universities.
"This is a question of extreme importance," he said. "This will help inform science-based decisions about mask use and about social distancing post-vaccination."
Half the students will get the two-dose Moderna shot and the other half will initially serve as a control group, while getting the same vaccine four months later.
All the students will keep an electronic diary, swab their noses daily and provide occasional blood samples. They'll also provide the names of close contacts. Fauci says it may take about five months to get some answers.
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the fifth consecutive month in February, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the state economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 recession.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.7%, compared to 5.9% in January. The state unemployment rate spiked at 13.5% last spring as Gov. Roy Cooper and governors nationwide mandated severe business restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. rate in February was 6.2%. In February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold nationally, the state rate was under 4%.
The number of employed workers last month rose by 4,800 compared to January, or to nearly 4.75 million, according to department data. The number of unemployed people dropped by more than 10,900 to about 286,800.
Industry categories seeing the most month-over-month employment increases were in business and professional services as well as in trade, transportation and utilities, according to department figures.
11 a.m.
The White House announced three cities will become federally run mass vaccination centers as part of President Joe Biden's new goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans by the end of April.
The cities are Boston, Norfolk, Virginia, and Newark, New Jersey, according to coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. Together, the three sites will be capable of vaccinating 15,000 people daily.
Zients says the U.S. is now vaccinating an average of 2.5 million people a day, a pace that allows the nation to meet the new goal Biden announced Thursday. States are moving up the dates for younger adults to get vaccinated and the federal government is taking steps to increase the number of vaccinators and vaccine sites.
Zients says Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet its target of delivering 20 million doses of its one-shot vaccine by the end of March, with at least 11 million doses expected next week. Meanwhile, daily virus cases and hospitalizations are rising.
"It is clear there is a case for optimism, but there is not a case for relaxation," Zients says. "This is not the time to let down our guard."
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m. today.
More than a year after the first business and gathering restrictions started, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing some businesses to fully reopen and others to allow more patrons inside.
- 100% capacity: Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums
- 75% capacity: Restaurants, amusement parks, wineries, breweries and distilleries, recreation facilities (such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers), gyms/fitness studios and pools.
- 50% capacity: Arenas and stadiums, bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, tobacco lounges and nightclubs.
All buildings are expected to continue to enforce social distancing measures.
In addition, the alcohol curfew has been eliminated--meaning restaurants and bars can remain open past 11 p.m.
Executive Order No. 204 will also increase mass gathering limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 25 to 50 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 50 to 100.
This easing of restrictions comes on the heels of Gov. Cooper announcing that all North Carolinians over the age of 16 would be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 7.