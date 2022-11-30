Coyote sightings in North Carolina on the rise this fall

Have you been seeing more coyotes as of late? Well, you’re not alone. Biologists say reports are more common in the fall months.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's coyote sighting season in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, coyote sightings take a large uptick in November and December because that's the time of year that the younger coyotes start leaving their parents to find a mate and establish a territory of their own.

Coyotes are native only to North America, and they currently inhabit everywhere from Alaska down to Guatemala. Sometimes the canines are mistaken for red wolves, but they are smaller, have more pointed and erect ears and longer, more slender snouts. Coyotes average about 2 feet tall and 4 feet long.

Coyotes usually leave humans alone, but they have been known to cause problems with pets. Large pets can be viewed as a threat or competition, while smaller pets are a possible source of food.

Coyotes are most active at sunrise and sunset, so you should be on high alert for coyotes if you're out with your pets at that time.

If you see a coyote, here's what the NC Wildlife Resources Commission says you should do:

Stand tall and be assertive.

Haze the coyote until it leaves the area. Hazing can be done by waving your arms, making loud noises and/or throwing small objects in a coyote's direction.

Do not run away. Running away from a coyote could trigger its instinct to chase.

Report coyotes if you suspect they have rabies. If a coyote fails to respond to direct hazing or acts aggressively for no reason, report this to your local animal control.

