Southwest flight returns to RDU after striking coyote

A Southwest Airlines 737 leaving Raleigh-Durham International Airport 737 collided with a coyote on the runway while taking off Tuesday night.

It was Southwest flight 1221, flying from RDU to Chicago's Midway Airport.

After takeoff, it circled the Triangle for about 45 minutes and then landed safely at RDU about 8 p.m.

The FAA is investigating the incident.