Crabtree Valley Mall closes after accidental gunfire, 1 person injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured after accidentally shooting himself at Crabtree Valley Mall.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Crabtree Valley Mall just before 8:30 p.m. According to officials, an investigation found that an unknown loud noise caused visitors to move to safety. A man carrying a concealed weapon then accidentally shot himself while moving to a safe location.

Police said the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The mall will remain closed. restaurants at the mall are open.

Crabtree Valley Mall will reopen Sunday.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 or anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

