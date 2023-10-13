Woman hit and killed on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

SHP told ABC11 that the driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the woman, but ultimately the crash could not have been avoided.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are working to identify a woman who was hit and killed by a car while walking along Creedmoor Road.

The woman was hit just before 4 a.m., according to State Highway Patrol. She had no identification on her.

The driver did remain on scene and no charges have been filed in the crash.

Traffic was shut down in both directions while the investigation was taking place, but all lanes have since reopened.