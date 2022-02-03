'Can't wait for the future': Morrisville cricket facility to receive multi-million-dollar upgrade

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge upgrade is coming to Church Street Park in Morrisville that will soon bring visitors from all over the world. The upgrades will create an international-quality cricket venue.The multi-million-dollar public-private partnership with Major League Cricket will add more than 2,000 permanent seats, increasing the parks capacity to 3,500. Upgrades also include broadcast infrastructure, additional parking and LED illuminated practice pitches and nets.Once complete, Church Street Park will be able to host Major League Cricket matches and serve as the flagship facility for USA Cricket's National Team games and training. They also plan to bid to be one of the host venues for the 2024 T20 Men's World Cup.For players who are from here, they're proud to call Morrisville home."A lot of people don't get this and especially growing up in Morrisville and playing cricket in the U.S., we don't really see a lot of recognition for the game and to see it grow so much is just beautiful. We just can't wait for the future and what church street holds for us," said Aditya Gupta, Morrisville Cardinals.Construction will start this year and is expected to be complete by spring 2023.