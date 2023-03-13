Former Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez pleads guilty to drug trafficking, firearms charges

Former Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez faces at least 10 years in prison when sentenced later this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday, a former Raleigh police officer pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Keven Rodriguez distributed cocaine while working on duty in his position as a Field Operations Division Officer.

"Mr. Rodriguez's actions betrayed public trust, dishonored the oath he swore to uphold, and discredited his character," Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said in a statement.

He also pled guilty to possession of contraband after officials found smoking paraphernalia in his jail cell.

As a condition of his plea, Rodriguez agreed to permanently surrender his law enforcement certification and will be permanently barred from any law enforcement certification in the State of North Carolina from either the Criminal Justice Commission or the Sheriffs' Commission.

He faces at least 10 years in prison when sentenced later this year.

"Keven Rodriguez violated his sworn oath to protect and serve. He will never again wear the badge and never again tarnish the honorable profession of policing to which countless brave men and women have committed their lives," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

Rodriguez was arrested in February 2022 and charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to the former crime.

Investigators said two sources told Raleigh Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration that Rodriguez was selling controlled substances in Raleigh while serving as a police officer.

A confidential informant was equipped with audio and video recording devices to help bring down Rodriguez.