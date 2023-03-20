13-year-old charged with murder after confessing to killing 4-year-old sibling: Danville Police

A teen in Virginia is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a sibling.

According to the Danville Police Department, a 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and the victim is the teen's 4-year-old sibling.

Police said in a news release, the teen recently confessed to suffocating the 4-year-old.

Police said they started the investigation in August 2022, after responding to a call and finding a 4-year-old child in a room without a pulse and not breathing.

The child was transported to a hospital in Danville before being airlifted to another medical facility where the child died.

The teen was booked into the W.W. Moore Detention Center pending trial.

Due to ages of all involved police didn't release the child's gender.

