Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement

Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas came early for nearly one hundred Cumberland County students.

Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.

Bikes were given out to 80 students thanks to a sponsorship from Olde Fayetteville Insurance.

More Stories: Students return to class in Moore County after massive power outage

It's part of national program called Bikes for Kids that gives bikes to students to motivate them in school.

"This kind of ties in our expectations along with showing them, giving them something tangible as you think big, as you think about your future, as you think about those goals. Here is a little gift along the way," Westarea Elementary Principal, Dr. Zakiyyah Backman said.

This is the second year Bikes for Kids gave away bikes to Cumberland County students.