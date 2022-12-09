Students return to class in Moore County after massive power outage

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students are returning to class for the first time since last Friday in Moore County.

While families are back on the grid and returning to a sense of normalcy, the investigation into who caused the outage and why continues.

Moore County Sheriff's Office said all agencies looking into this incident are working diligently to arrest those who fired shots at two substations.

It knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.

Barbed wires have been installed around one substation with guards patrolling the area.

"There are some temporary measures we have in place to provide elevated security in Moore County while this investigation is on-going. There will be additional opportunities to review long-term security at our critical infrastructure facilities," Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said.

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.