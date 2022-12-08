Curfew ends in Moore County as power comes back on, reward being offered in case

A law enforcement source tells ABC News that federal search warrants have been filed, but did not say if they were issued to a person or people local to the area.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Curfew has expired in Moore County as families get back to their routine after power was finally restored. The lights had been out for days after two substations were shot at and left tens of thousands of customers in the dark.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields acknowledged the suffering and reassured everyone that they will get answers.

"Every investigator knows what you want and that's answers we are committed to getting you those answers," Fields said during a press conference held yesterday.

As authorities work to track down the people responsible for the attack a $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Investigators tell us they've recovered shell casings at two different locations.

We talked with a former local FBI investigator about what is likely to come next in the investigation.

He believes officials are not giving much info right now means they're closer to finding who is responsible for these attacks.

"We're pretty far out from 9/11, I think some complacency has set in, some obsolescence if you will and things that aren't inspected will deteriorate quickly," Chris Swecker said.

There is a tipline for people who have any information about the case, that number is 910-947-4444.

It is a recorded line where you can leave an anonymous tip.

Authorities are able to get the tips in real time as soon as they're recorded.