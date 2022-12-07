Moore County power could be restored by tonight, according to Duke Energy

As of Wednesday morning almost 35,000 customers are still in the dark.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy says it expects to restore power in Moore County ahead of schedule, possibly by tonight.

Right now 35,000 customers still in the dark after someone shot at two substations last weekend.

Meanwhile, schools are closed again today and tomorrow.

Friday is still up in the air.

Parts of Moore county are back up like the street lights and traffic light signals on in Carthage.

Hundreds of businesses are still struggling. Some are closed. Others are choosing to remain open and accept cash only.

A select few have access to a generator in an effort to bring in some kind of income.

Meanwhile many people who are cold and hungry are seeking help from open shelters for a hot meal and shower.