Judge warns Allisha Watts murder suspect's bond could be lowered if more evidence not presented

TROY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The slow pace of the Allisha Watts murder case is building frustration for her loved ones and prompting a judge to ask questions.

During a court hearing Tuesday, the judge in charge of the case agreed to leave James Dunmore's bond in place but vowed to revisit that decision in 30-45 days if prosecutors don't present more evidence.

Dunmore was in a relationship with Watts at the time of her death. She was last seen with him more than a month before her body was found at a cemetery near the Richmond and Montgomery County line.

Dunmore's lawyer has called on the judge to reduce the bond citing several key pieces of evidence not being presented in court.

The evidence includes home surveillance video and 911 calls.

"This is just not her. This is kind of strange. It frightens me."

The lawyer said without that evidence "the case against the defendant is eroding."

Prosecutors pushed back against that characterization. They said some of the evidence actually has been submitted -- and blamed the defense for not seeing it.

Prosecutors also argued that Watts' autopsy, which ruled her death as "undetermined," does not rule out that a homicide occurred.

Finally, prosecutors said the FBI is holding interviews in the case and may have more information to share soon

"If the FBI are involved and perhaps the FBI will turn over the stuff they really need in this courtroom, all they got to do is get a hold of it. It's a few more people that I think need to be questioned. I think it's more evidence that need to come up," friend of Allisha Watts, Arthur Mason, said.

The case is set to return to court June 10.