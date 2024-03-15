Allisha Watts case: Attorney files motion for murder suspect's release, citing inconclusive autopsy

An autopsy on Allisha Watts, the missing Moore County woman who was found dead in August, was unable to determine her cause of death.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The attorney for James Dunmore, the man charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Allisha Watts, is calling for his release.

In a motion filed Thursday, Laura M. Baker asked the court to modify Dunmore's secured $1 million bond to unsecured and said that "in light of the new evidence" Dunmore should be released immediately.

The motion stems from the medical examiner's autopsy report that listed Watts' cause of death as "undetermined."

Watts, 39, was found dead in August, after being last seen leaving Dunmore's Charlotte home on July 16.

Dunmore's defense argued that because the autopsy was unable to establish a cause or manner of death, the report casts doubt on the prosecution's case.

The motion to release stated that "without an expert able to state that the death of Ms. Watts was unnatural and/or not an accident, the State cannot survive their ultimate burden of proof in the case of the Defendant and in light of the new evidence, Defendant should be released immediately by the Court pending the State's further investigation and or dismissal."

The autopsy, which was completed on Aug. 29, was not able to find signs of "antemortem trauma," according to the motion. No evidence of fractures or other trauma was found during the postmortem examination, the autopsy showed.

Watts' body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with no visceral organs present, according to the autopsy, and that made it difficult to pinpoint a cause of death. Watts' remains were found buried along Cemetery Road in a rural area near the Montgomery-Richmond county line.

A toxicology report did not find any substances in her remains.

