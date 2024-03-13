Autopsy reports Allisha Watts' cause of death as 'undetermined'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy on Allisha Watts, the missing Moore County woman who was found dead in August, was unable to determine her cause of death, a report released Wednesday noted.

The 39-year-old Watts had been missing since July 16. Her boyfriend, James Wendell Dunmore, of Charlotte, has been charged with murder.

Because the body was in such a state of decomposition and "given the scene findings, autopsy findings, and toxicological findings, as well as the impossibility of ruling out other competing causes of death because of skeletonization, the cause and manner of death ... are best left as undetermined," the medical examiner wrote.

Watts' remains were found along Cemetery Road in a rural area near the Montgomery-Richmond county line.

Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in Charlotte on July 16.

"This is just not her. This is kind of strange. It frightens me."

