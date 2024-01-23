Allisha Watts' family holds vigil at Montgomery County courthouse

Watts' boyfriend, James Dunmore, is accused of killing her last July while she was visiting him in Charlotte.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new call for justice from the family of a murdered Moore County woman.

A vigil for Allisha Watts is planned in front of the Montgomery County courthouse at noon.

Her body was found a month later at a cemetery in Montgomery County.

Officials have not yet released Watts' official cause of death.

Watts' family says prosecutors have not found any new evidence.

Dunmore's case remains in the court system. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.