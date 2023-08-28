He is being held in the Montgomery County jail.

James Dunmore due in court for murder charges related to Allisha Watts' death

MOTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The boyfriend of Allisha Watts, the woman who went missing earlier this month, will face a judge for murder charges.

James Dunmore, 51, is charged with Allisha Watts' murder after her body was found in a rural area last week.

Court documents show the murder happened back in mid-July on the day Watts vanished.

Friends have been told digital evidence led investigators to the cemetery in the small Town of Norman is where Watts' body was found in the woods.

Cemetery care keepers tell us over the last month cleaning crews and other people had been through the area even with a large gathering for a funeral when she was just yards away.

Dunmore was arrested at his home in Charlotte then transferred about 70 miles to Montgomery County.

We do know Dunmore did not lead investigators to the cemetery himself.

Watts' family and the cemetery care workers have questions about when she was left there.

Dunmore is expected to face a judge at 9:30 a.m.