Allisha Watts laid to rest by loved ones during funeral in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The celebration of life ceremony for Allisha Watts took place Sunday in Moore County.

Watts went missing in July. Her body was recently found dumped at a cemetery in Montgomery County. Her boyfriend, James Dunmore is charged with killing her.

Monday's event was all about rallying behind Watts and honoring her big and vibrant personality.

Owen Auditorium at Sandhills Community College was absolutely packed with supporters, friends and family.

The group reminded each other about Watts' work as an entrepreneur and mentor, and they vowed that her legacy would raise awareness about violence against women and particularly women of color.

"Allisha is going to lift up domestic violence. People will take it serious now because the whole wide world knew about this and to save her life -- to me she was a sacrificial lamb to save the lives of other young ladies who are going through domestic violence," Watts' friend Gloria Douglas said.

Others at the event said they felt more at peace knowing Dunmore was behind bars. They are now looking to begin the healing process and fight for justice during Dunmore's trial.

Watts' final resting place will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.

