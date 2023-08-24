Grief, heartbreak for family of Allisha Watts as worst fears realized

The family of Allisha Watts and her Southern Pines community prayed relentlessly for a safe return. Sadly, that didn't happen.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was not the news anyone hoped for.

Sadly, that didn't happen.

Instead, they gathered at the Montgomery County scene near where the sheriff's office said Watts' remains were discovered after a six-week search.

"First of all, our heartfelt condolences go out to Allisha Watts' family," Montgomery County Sheriff Keith Herron said at a 4 p.m. news conference detailing the case.

After that briefing wrapped up, a wave of emotion seemed to come over family members and friends. Family members held out hope for a better outcome to the very end but instead were left hurt and angry as to why their loved one met with such a demise.

A tip earlier Thursday to ABC11 said Watts' remains may have been found in Montgomery County. Her family said that was a rumor, but hours later in a heartbreaking phone call, family members said they were notified by authorities that they had found Watts' body.

Family members were out searching for Watts in Moore County as recently as Thursday morning but rushed to the Montgomery County scene when they got the word. They credited authorities for getting Watts' name in the National Database for Missing People as instrumental in helping move the case along.

Watts' grieving aunt said the family will keep fighting for justice but at least has some closure.

The discovery came just two days after Watts' mother, Evex Franklin spoke to ABC11 and expressed hopes that her daughter would return home.

Through tears, Franklin recalled the last phone call she had with her daughter. "She was telling me she was going out of town and it was something she had to do," she said.

That was on Friday, July 14. Watts was supposed to be back home in Moore County that following Monday, but she never returned.

Her boyfriend, James Dunmore, 51, was arrested Thursday morning in Charlotte and charged with murder. The family told ABC11 that Dunmore did not help law enforcement with finding Watts' body.