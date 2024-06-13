US Open featuring Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy underway at Pinehurst No. 2

Governor Roy Cooper made a stop in the village to help kick off the tournament.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Open has begun at Pinehurst No. 2 with the world's best golfers competing to lift the coveted trophy at the end of the week.

Tiger Woods teed off Thursday morning. It's the first time Woods has teed it up since a disappointing showing at the PGA Championship in Louisville at Valhalla.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is paired with fan favorite Rory McIlroy and PGA Champion Xander Schauffele tee off this afternoon at 1:14 p.m.

The last time the U.S. Open was held at Pinehurst back in 2014 Martin Kaymer won in convincing fashion over Rickie Fowler.