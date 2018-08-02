RALEIGH NEWS

DA looking at previous cases to determine whether more charges should be filed against state trooper

EMBED </>More Videos

In 2016, Raphael Rogers accused Trooper Michael Blake of beating him during a traffic stop.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two new cases are now being looked at for potential criminal charges against a state trooper who has been accused in three instances of beating a suspect.

A hearing at the Wake County Courthouse just wrapped up in the last hour, where a judge said dashcam video in two prior cases can be released.

In 2016, Raphael Rogers accused Trooper Michael Blake of beating him during a traffic stop in Cary.

WATCH: Full dashcam footage of troopers stopping Rogers


Then, in 2018, Kimberly Ingram filed a civil lawsuit that accused Trooper Blake of roughing her up during a traffic stop days before the now infamous arrest of Kyron Hinton.

RELATED: Woman claims fired state trooper used excessive force on her too
EMBED More News Videos



Newly released dashcam video shows a patrol cruiser with blue lights on following Ingram, who didn't initially stop for troopers.

After she was finally forced to stop in a parking lot after one cruiser blocked her path, a trooper can be heard asking her twice: "Why are you not stopping?"

Ingram told ABC11 she didn't realize the troopers were trying to stop her.

WATCH: Full dashcam footage of troopers stopping Ingram


Trooper Blake is one of three law enforcement officers facing criminal charges, accused of assaulting Hinton during an arrest in April.

During the hearing Thursday to determine whether to release the videos, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the judge she is now looking at both of these incidents, specifically the Ingram incident, to see whether new charges should be filed against Blake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedpolice brutalitybeatingassaultraleigh newswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Current Triangle traffic
Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair
Wake Forest water main break: Where is it, what's your detour?
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend in Franklinton
NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
12 charged in moving company scam that hit several states, including NC
911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Man arrested in Lee County marijuana bust
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Raleigh contractor accused of taking money and not doing jobs
Show More
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Kid-tested ice cream sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Police arrest third suspect in Durham bank teller shooting case
What exactly is a hyperloop?
More News