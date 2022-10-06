Man accused of 5-year-old's murder due in Wilson County court

A judge could decide whether to seek the death penalty against Darius Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant.

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy in his driveway is expected in a Wilson County courtroom.

The young boy was on his bike not far from his own front door when he was shot in August of 2020.

On December 22, 2021 a grand jury indicted Sessoms on the charge of first-degree murder.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.