Demonstrations held in central North Carolina in response to recent police shootings

Several demonstrators are gathering outside of @NC_Governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh. I’m told they are standing against police brutality and with the families of #AdamToledo and #DaunteWright. Some are holding signs. All are wearing masks. It’s peaceful. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gNgQrJL2fl — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

VIDEO: #AdamToledo was in 7th grade. That’s what the sign reads that this demonstrator just created. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/xZzMgteb3G — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

VIDEO: I asked @WakeSheriff Gerald Baker why he is here. He told me because he is in support of #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations. Listen. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nrWDaGByUy — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2021

NOW: A small crowd has gathered by the Market House to demand justice in the recent deadly police interactions that have happened across the U.S. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Lc95NMLMt1 — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) April 16, 2021

“No justice, no peace”: Demonstrators have started marching around the Market House. They plan to be out here for another hour or so to demand accountability and justice. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/r1PenavYZm — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) April 16, 2021

#NEW: Organizers say they will come out to peacefully demonstrate every single Friday evening in May. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/vsDzS9OapC — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) April 16, 2021

It was a night of protest in the Midwest on Thursday night with demonstrations near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators demanded justice for the families and police reform.Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.Thursday, Chicago officials released a graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March. And On Friday, transcripts were released showing that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint.Here in North Carolina, demonstrations took place in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.The protests were peaceful in the Sandhills, where organizers made a point that speaking out against injustice did not equate to violence or destruction. Demonstrations in Raleigh also remained peaceful but in Durham, there was some damage downtown, police told ABC11The 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street had damage, police said. Windows were broken by objects thrown through them and buildings and signs were spray painted in acts of vandalism.Rental scooters and some trash cans were thrown into roadways but were cleared quicklyDurham Police Headquarters and the old courthouse were also vandalized with spray paint, and protesters burned a flag in front of police headquarters.In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.In Cumberland County, government offices closed at 4 p.m. Demonstrations in Fayetteville were held early Friday evening and were peaceful in the downtown area.Bishop McNeill, an organizer of Friday's demonstration in Fayetteville, told ABC11 that the recent deadly law enforcement-involved shootings are disheartening."It's hard to find a Black man in America who hasn't experienced, you know whether it be judgment on the hands of police or misconduct," McNeill said.About 30 people marched around the Market House and stood by the controversial historic building for a few hours in solidarity for the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo.The group wants city leaders to create a citizen's oversight board with substantial power to keep Fayetteville PD accountable; they also want FPD to reevaluate its de-escalation methods."I love this city, I live in this city, and I don't want to miss out on the opportunity to make some significant changes in this city," McNeill said.Mario Be, another organizer, highlighted their peaceful method of speaking out against injustice."Not a single brick was thrown, not a single brick was shattered. Don't let them fool you into thinking there is anything threatening about fighting for justice," Be said.Organizers said they plan to peacefully demonstrate in downtown Fayetteville every single Friday evening until May 31 to signify the start of the George Floyd protests in 2020.ABC11 will have full coverage of the demonstrations Friday night on Eyewitness News.